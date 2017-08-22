Browns' Nate Orchard: Sidelined Monday
Orchard is sidelined for Monday's exhibition matchup against the Giants due to a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com reports.
Orchard tallied two tackles and a half-sack in the team's first preseason game. It is unclear if he sustained the groin injury during that contest or in a recent practice. The extent of the injury is unclear at this team. The 24-year-old is looking to secure a spot on the final roster, so his presence in practice going forward will be essential.
