The Browns selected Watson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Watson was an elite producer at Mississippi State, tallying 113 and 137 stops in his final two years of eligibility. He earned both All-American and All-SEC honors, but he fell down the draft board due to struggles in coverage. If Watson can latch on with a team early in his career, he could eventually become a two-down producer in the middle of a defense.