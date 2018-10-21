Chubb rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Suddenly possessing low-end RB2 upside with Carlos Hyde being traded to Jacksonville earlier in the week, Chubb handled 18 of 19 halfback carries Sunday, while averaging an efficient 4.4 yards per rush (had not exceeded three attempts in any game prior to Week 7). Without another downhill thumper on the Browns roster, expect Chubb to garner the vast majority of between-the-tackles work, while seeing plenty of carries down near the goal line. The next opponent on the slate is Pittsburgh, and a Steelers front seven that has surrendered 97.8 rushing yards per contest (entered Week 7 bye as a top 12 defense against the run).

More News
Our Latest Stories