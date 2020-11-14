Chubb (knee) will be activated off injured reserve and play in Sunday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski suggested Chubb would need to receive approval from the medical staff to play so Saturday's designation should give fantasy managers plenty of confidence to insert the star running back into their lineup. It's entirely possible the Browns could still be cautious with Chubb's workload, particularly with Kareem Hunt's more-than-adequate foray as the starter, but it's hard to believe the team would activate Chubb if they didn't plan to play in some capacity. The matchup certainly couldn't be much better to get Chubb some confidence as the Texans allow the most rushing yards per game in the NFL.