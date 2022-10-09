Chubb rushed 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and didn't secure his only target in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Chubb had an elite matchup on paper against a porous Chargers run defense, that very much bore out on the field. The star back ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run to kickstart his afternoon and cap off the opening possession of the game, and he went on to add a two-yard score late in the third quarter. Along the way, Chubb averaged 7.9 yards per carry while authoring his fourth 100-yard tally in the last five games, and he'll next take aim at the Patriots in Week 6 home clash.