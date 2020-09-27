Chubb carried the ball 19 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 3 win over Washington. He also added one reception for two yards.

Chubb saw just over half of the team's 37 rushing attempts and made the most of his opportunities. He punched in his first score midway through the second quarter from 16 yards out and followed that up with a 20-yard trip to the end zone to help clinch the win the in the final quarter. While Kareem Hunt continues to earn plenty of work out of Cleveland's backfield, Chubb has shown the skill to produce even with the split workload by averaging 5.8 yards per rush through three games.