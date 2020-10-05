Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the results of Chubb's MRI revealed an MCL injury that will cause him to spend "several weeks" on IR, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb will be required to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve, though it sounds like the Browns could be without him for longer than that. In the meantime, Kareem Hunt will take over as the top man in Cleveland's backfield. D'Ernest Johnson, who translated 13 carries into 95 yards after Chubb was forced out of Sunday's win over the Cowboys, may also continue seeing increased touches.