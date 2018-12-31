Browns' Nick Chubb: Bottled up
Chubb totaled 24 rushing yards on nine carries in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens. He also added two receptions for -4 yards.
Chubb was bottled up by one of the best rushing defenses in the league, leaving him four yards shy of breaking the 1,000 rushing-yard barrier. Considering he had only 125 yards on the ground through six weeks, it's clear Chubb came on strong in the second half of the season after Carlos Hyde was traded. Even with a disappointing final game, it is clear that Chubb can work as a featured workhorse back, and he will almost certainly enter the 2019 season with that role for the Browns. The only downside to his game thus far is his lack of activity in the passing game, as he only surpassed 40 receiving yards twice this season.
