Coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that Chubb (knee) is "progressing," while adding that the Browns will make a call Friday on whether the running back will play Sunday against the Texans, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb, whom the Browns have designated for return from IR, is slated to continue practicing Wednesday and it looks as though he could be added to the team's active roster ahead of Week 10 action. If so, he'd rejoin a backfield that also includes Kareem Hunt, who's handled the bulk of the team's running back duties while Chubb has been sidelined, particularly over the past couple of contests.