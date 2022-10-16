Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards in Sunday's 38-15 loss to the Patriots. He added one reception on two targets for 14 yards.

Chubb had his worst day of the season, both in terms of volume and efficiency. He saw eight carries in the first half but was largely scripted out of the final two quarters with the Browns trailing by multiple scores. Even when he was called upon, Chubb found running room hard to come by. He still managed a long rush of 18 yards but ultimately fell short of 100 yards on the ground for only the second time on the campaign.