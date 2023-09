Chubb was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury in Monday's matchup with the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb took a helmet to the knee from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He was subsequently replaced by Jerome Ford in the backfield and has already been ruled out for the game. The star running back had recorded 64 yards on 10 carries prior to exiting.