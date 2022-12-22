Chubb (foot) isn't slated to carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram and Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

Per coach Kevin Stefanski, Chubb -- who was listed as a 'DNP' Tuesday and Wednesday -- looked good in his return to practice Thursday, which paves the way for the running back to suit up Saturday and continue to lead the Browns' backfield in Week 16. In last weekend's 13-3 win over the Ravens, Chubb carried 21 times for 99 yards, and this time around he'll be facing a New Orleans defense that is allowing an average of 132.6 rushing yards per game to date.