Chubb has cleared concussion protocol and will practice Saturday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Less than a week after leaving practice early following a hard tackle from teammate Mack Wilson, Chubb will return to the practice field having cleared concussion protocol. The star running back figures to be in line for an excellent 2020 campaign behind a rebuilt offensive line and alongside head coach Kevin Stefanski who made Dalvin Cook a top-tier fantasy asset during his tenure with the Vikings.