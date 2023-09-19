Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Chubb will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee after the running back exited Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers with the injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb carried 10 times for 64 yards before going down with the gruesome injury two plays into the second quarter, when his knee bent awkwardly on a hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The star running back was carted off the field, and as anticipated, initial tests on Chubb's knee revealed a season-ending injury. Until the results of Chubb's MRI are read, the Browns may not provide a precise diagnosis for the injury, but the 27-year-old notably dislocated and tore the ACL, PCL and LCL in the same knee in October 2015 during his sophomore season at Georgia. With Chubb lost for the season, Stefanski told Cabot that Jerome Ford will step in as the Browns' new feature back, though the coach suggested that Cleveland will still look to add another back to the 53-man roster.