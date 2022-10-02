Chubb rushed 19 times for 118 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

The 5-foot-11, 237-pound Chubb punished Atlanta's undersized defense from start to finish, resulting in his third 100-plus yard performance through four weeks. The 26-year-old lost his top spot on the league rushing leaderboard to Saquon Barkley (463 rushing yards), but he is still sitting pretty with 459 rushing yards and five touchdowns through four games. Chubb should be heavily involved in the offense gameplan against the explosive Chargers next Sunday.