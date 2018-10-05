Chubb could be bound for more carries in Sunday's game against the Ravens after rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns on his three totes in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.

Despite logging only three offensive snaps in the contest, Chubb's pair of explosive scoring jaunts earned him NFL Rookie of the Week honors. With veteran Carlos Hyde locked in as the Browns' lead runner and Duke Johnson handling most of the passing-down work, Chubb hasn't mustered more than three touches in any contest this season. Any effort to get Chubb more work would likely come at the expense of Hyde, who has scored five touchdowns but is averaging a meager 3.4 yards per carry across 83 attempts this season.