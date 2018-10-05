Browns' Nick Chubb: Could earn more carries
Chubb could be bound for more carries in Sunday's game against the Ravens after rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns on his three totes in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.
Despite logging only three offensive snaps in the contest, Chubb's pair of explosive scoring jaunts earned him NFL Rookie of the Week honors. With veteran Carlos Hyde locked in as the Browns' lead runner and Duke Johnson handling most of the passing-down work, Chubb hasn't mustered more than three touches in any contest this season. Any effort to get Chubb more work would likely come at the expense of Hyde, who has scored five touchdowns but is averaging a meager 3.4 yards per carry across 83 attempts this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....