Running backs coach Stump Mitchell suggested Chubb will play third downs this season, while head coach Kevin Stefanski said he isn't sure who will handle the role, Scott Petrak of BrownsZone reports.

The Browns need to take Chubb off the field at least occasionally and it makes sense to do it when the odds of a run play are lowest. On the other hand, their backfield offers minimal NFL experience behind him now that Kareem Hunt is gone, so Chubb may end up being the only one trusted to pass block and know all of his assignments. Jerome Ford is on track for the second spot on the depth chart, following a rookie season in which he got eight carries and nary a target. The Browns also have 2020 sixth-round Demetric Felton, who played some WR in college and could be the choice if the Browns decide to prioritize receiving skills over blocking and size. It sounds like Chubb's position coach expects him to handle at least a portion of the snaps in clear passing situations, which might be enough to elevate him to the elite tier of running backs for fantasy football. The 27-year-old has arguably been the most effective runner in the league since he was drafted -- five straight seasons with at least 996 yards, eight TDs and 5.0 YPC -- and he's also been reasonably efficient with his limited targets, catching 119 of 158 (75.3 percent) with 11 career drops, 8.3 YPR and 6.3 YPT.