The Browns designated Chubb (knee) for return from injured reserve Monday.
Chubb's recovery timeframe puts him on track to resume practicing this week and potentially retake the field against Houston on Sunday, and being designated to return from IR is the first step in that process. A sprained MCL in his right knee has sidelined Chubb since Week 4, during which time Kareem Hunt has functioned as Cleveland's primary ballcarrier. Once Chubb is back at full strength, he and Hunt stand to resume functioning as a lethal tandem.