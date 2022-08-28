Chubb didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It comes as no surprise that both Chubb and Kareem Hunt logged no action during exhibition season with the ground game taking on more importance considering quarterback Deshaun Watson must serve an 11-game suspension to begin the campaign. In Watson's stead, Jacoby Brissett will be under center, putting a lot of the onus on Chubb and Hunt to fuel the Browns offense. Throughout his four-year career, Hunt has averaged 17.2 touches for 96 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring 39 touchdowns in 58 contests.
