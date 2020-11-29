Chubb carried the ball 19 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against Jacksonville. He added three receptions for 32 yards.

Chubb averaged 7.6 yards per carry on the strength of five rushes that went for more than 10 yards. He added onto his big day with a one-yard rushing score for his sixth touchdown of the season. Uncharacteristically, Chubb also chipped in a significant amount as a receiver, highlighted by receptions of 14 and 13 yards. Though Kareem Hunt continues to cut into Chubb's workload, Chubb has topped 100 rushing yards in all three of his contests since returning from a knee injury. He'll draw a matchup against the Titans in Week 13.