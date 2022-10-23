Chubb rushed 16 times for 91 yards and a touchdown while also bringing in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Chubb comfortably paced the Browns backfield in carries and rushing yards while also recording a rare double-digit yardage catch. The fifth-year veteran just fell short of what would have been his fourth 100-yard effort in the last five games, but game script continues to be about the only opponent that Chubb hasn't proven capable of conquering to date this season. He'll aim to keep up his excellent first half of the campaign when he faces the Bengals at home for a Monday night Halloween matchup in Week 8.