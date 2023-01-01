Chubb rushed the ball 14 times for 104 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders. He added one reception for 12 yards.

Chubb dominated carries out of the Browns' backfield, though he lost some opportunity to Deshaun Watson -- who finished second on the team with eight rushes. Nevertheless, Chubb was very efficient with his opportunity by averaging 7.4 yards per attempt and turning in long runs of 35 and 14 yards. With the effort, he topped 100 rushing yards for the first time since Week 12, though he has not found the end zone in each of his last five contests.