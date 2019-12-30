Browns' Nick Chubb: Ends season on down note

Chubb rushed for 41 yards on 13 carries and caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

The Browns played from behind for much of the game, but not so much that they should have abandon Chubb. He finished with a season low in carries and yards while losing the NFL rushing lead to Tennessee's Derrick Henry. In a disappointing season for the organization, Chubb was one of its few bright spots. Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens following the game, so there will be some changes to the team in 2020. Chubb, however, is expected to occupy the same role as the team's lead back.