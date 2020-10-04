site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Nick Chubb: Exits Sunday's game
Chubb was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit, Chubb had logged six carries for 43 yards. Next up for the Browns' carries in his absence are Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson.
