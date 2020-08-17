The Browns are evaluating Chubb for a possible concussion after he was on the receiving end of a hard tackle from teammate Mack Wilson during Monday's padded practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The incident occurred when Chubb reeled in a short pass before being met by Wilson, who hit him around the shoulder area. Chubb walked off the field with a trainer by his side and didn't return to the practice, the Browns' first padded session of training camp. He'll presumably go through testing over the next day or two before the Browns determine whether he's fit to return to practice or if he'll need to remain in the NFL's concussion protocol.