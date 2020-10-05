The Browns' medical staff expects Chubb (knee) to miss roughly six weeks due to his MCL sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chubb has a history of serious knee injuries, so it's relieving to hear that he's avoided a season-ending issue after being forced out of Sunday's win over the Cowboys. Still, it now looks as though the Browns will be forced to roll with Kareem Hunt as the lead ball carrier until November. D'Ernest Johnson will be a candidate to mix in for backfield work in the meantime, and the team could also see fit to add another running back to the roster. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that Chubb won't need to undergo surgery to facilitate his recovery.