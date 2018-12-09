Chubb rushed 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 17 yards on six targets in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.

Chubb extended his touchdown streak to five games, turning a 20-17 deficit into a 23-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. He's carried the ball just 23 times over the past two weeks after logging 18-plus carries in each of the previous five, but the minor questions about Chubb's workload are overshadowed by his major scoring ability. Up next for the rookie running back is a Week 15 date with second cousin Bradley Chubb and the Broncos.