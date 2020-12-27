Chubb rushed 11 times for 28 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Chubb was bottled up in the first half, mustering only six yards on eight carries as Cleveland fell into a 13-3 hole. The team largely abandoned the run while playing catch-up after halftime, but Chubb managed to salvage his day with a one-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. He also set a new season high with five catches. Chubb should see a heavier workload on the ground in Week 17 as the Browns try to break a 17-year playoff drought against Pittsburgh.