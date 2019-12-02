Browns' Nick Chubb: Gains 79 yards in loss
Chubb ran for 58 yards on 16 carries and added a 21-yard catch during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers held Chubb to his first game with less than 90 total yards of offense since Week 1. The sophomore back has been supremely productive, but has just one touchdown in his last six outings. Kareem Hunt hasn't eaten into his carries too much, but the veteran has two touchdowns in four games. That will be worth keeping in mind heading into Sunday's game against Cincinnati. The Bengals came into this week ranked 29th in the league, surrendering 4.8 yards per rush.
