Browns' Nick Chubb: Gets 27 touches
Chubb carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards, adding 35 more yards on four receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.
Chubb was the only Brown to experience consistent success against a tough Rams defensive unit in the primetime showdown. Earlier this week head coach Freddie Kitchens said that he would try and get his feature back more involved by keeping him in on passing downs more often. He held true to his word, as Chubb received 100 percent of all running back touches after surrendering 11 total touches to other backs over the first two games of the season. The uptick in usage is a positive sign for the second-year back's fantasy owners, as true backfield workhorses are few and far between in today's NFL. Expect Chubb to continue to see the lion's share of touches against the Ravens on Sunday.
