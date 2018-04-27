Browns' Nick Chubb: Going to Cleveland

The Browns selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

Chubb (5-foot-11, 227 pounds) actually started ahead of fellow Georgia runner Sony Michel, who the Patriots selected with the 31st overall selection. At 13 pounds heavier than his former teammate, Chubb bested Michel in the 40-yard dash as the combine, logging a 4.52-second time. Chubb falls this far perhaps due to some lingering fear over a season-ending ACL tear he suffered in 2015, but he looked to be at or close to full strength by last year. If not for the knee concern, it's difficult to make any sort of case against Chubb as an eventual high-grade starting NFL runner. The Georgia offense didn't miss a beat in its transition from Todd Gurley to Chubb, as Chubb ran for 2,294 yards (7.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in his first 19 games. It's a crowded backfield in Cleveland with Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson around, but Chubb is the most talented one.