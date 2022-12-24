Chubb rushed 24 times for 92 yards and brought in his only target for 10 yards in the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday.

Chubb enjoyed a hefty workload in the frigid Cleveland conditions, logging his second-highest carry total of the season. He worked hard against a Saints defense that had been vulnerable to the run on the road, as outside of his long run of 19 yards, he gained 73 yards on 23 rush attempts. The talented back now has consecutive 20-plus-carry, 90-plus-yard tallies, sending him into a Week 17 road battle versus the Commanders with some momentum.