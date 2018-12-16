Chubb rushed 20 times for 100 yards during Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. He failed to catch his lone target.

Chubb broke off a 40-yard run to essentially seal Cleveland's victory in the fourth quarter, as the rookie reached the century mark for the third time this season. Though he found success on the ground, his five-game touchdown streak came to end. He also wasn't involved in the passing game, failing to catch a pass for the first time since Oct. 21 against the Buccaneers. He'll look to keep up his impressive debut season next Sunday when the Browns square off against the Bengals.