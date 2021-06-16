Chubb said Tuesday he wants to remain a member of the Browns after his rookie contract expires following the upcoming season, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. "It would mean a lot," Chubb said. "Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction."

Chubb added that his agent and the team have already discussed a potential extension this offseason. He's been a key component of Cleveland's offense since he arrived as a second-round pick in 2018, but it wasn't until he played behind one of the NFL's best lines in a run-heavy offense in 2020 season that his desire to remain with the Browns was solidified.