Chubb (knee) is expected to practice this week with the intention to return next Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski termed Chubb day-to-day as the Browns commenced their Week 9 bye, forecasting that the running back was progressing toward his first game action since Week 4. In that contest, Chubb suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee and subsequently given a six-week recovery timetable. It remains to be seen how much work he'll get once he's back on the field, but the Browns could employ a more even split with Kareem Hunt until Chubb is back to full health.