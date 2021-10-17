Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb (calf) won't be placed on injured reserve, and the running back hasn't been ruled out from returning to action Week 7 against the Broncos on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While battling a calf injury, Chubb failed to practice in any fashion this week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's home game against the Cardinals. The lack of recent on-field activity will make it difficult for Chubb to gain clearance for a Thursday night Week 7 contest, but the Browns appear content to view the 25-year-old as day-to-day rather than week-to-week at this time. Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee) is contending with a pair of injuries of his own and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but he's expected to suit up against the Cardinals and serve as Cleveland's lead back while Chubb is sidelined.