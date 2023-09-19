Chubb likely sustained a season-ending left knee injury during Monday's loss at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Immediately after he took a helmet to the knee from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chubb was clutching at his left leg, and trainers made their way on the field to tend to him before he was carted off. Chubb is believed to have suffered multiple ligament tears to the same knee that was dislocated and sustained ACL, MCL and LCL tears in October 2015 while at Georgia. While Cleveland will be without Chubb for the rest of the campaign, his likely replacement in the backfield is Jerome Ford, who had 19 touches for 131 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown Monday.