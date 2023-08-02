Chubb and fellow running back Jerome Ford won't likely receive many, if any snaps in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Jets, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

The Browns have little reason to expose Chubb or any of their other top skill players to contact in the team's exhibition opener, so we'd expect their lead back to be a spectator Thursday. In that scenario, look for Demetric Felton, John Kelly, Nate McCrary and Hassan Hall to have a chance to handle backfield touches versus the Jets and make their case for depth slotting. Assuming he can stay healthy, Chubb has a clear path to a heavy workload for Cleveland out of the gate once the regular season starts.