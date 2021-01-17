Chubb rushed 13 times for 69 yards and caught two of five targets for four yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Chubb was bottled up in the first half, mustering just 12 yards on five carries and three targets. He finally got going on Cleveland's first touchdown drive in the third quarter, ripping off runs of 23 and 18 yards on consecutive plays to set up a Jarvis Landry touchdown catch. Chubb also converted a 4th-and-1 later in the quarter, reestablishing himself as the leading figure in the Browns' offense. Even with Kareem Hunt -- who scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown -- siphoning off a sizable chunk of touches in Cleveland's backfield, Chubb has established himself as one of the premier running backs in the league with consecutive seasons over 1,000 rushing yards and over 5.0 yards per carry.