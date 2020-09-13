Chubb rushed 10 times for 60 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Chubb saw backfield mate Kareem Hunt outpace him by three carries, and given that the unexpected workload split unfolded in the first game under a new head coach/coordinator, it certainly is a situation at least worth monitoring heading into Week 2. That said, there was nothing amiss with Chubb's efficiency, as his 6.0 yards per carry against an elite defense was highlighted by an impressive 29-yard run. Chubb did cough up the ball with four seconds remaining in the third quarter, although the Browns were already down 31-6 at the time. The third-year back will look to build on his solid numbers with a bigger share of touches in a Thursday night AFC North battle against the Bengals in Week 2.