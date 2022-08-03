Chubb participated Tuesday in the first fully padded practice of Browns training camp, Cleveland.com reports.

Apart from the wide receivers, Cleveland's offense is in good health as the intensity ratchets up at training camp. Chubb is in search of a fourth straight 1,000-yard season, and while he'll have to deal with Jacoby Brissett taking snaps for the first six weeks of the year, the talented RB will then get his first opportunity to play alongside a high-level starting QB in the NFL. That might mean a bit less emphasis on the run game, depending how things shake out with the Browns' receiving corps and defense, but it could also lead to more red-zone trips and less defensive attention directed toward stopping Chubb. First comes the Brissett era, which figures to be marked by an emphasis on Chubb and fellow running back Kareem Hunt.