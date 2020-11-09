Chubb (knee) is taking part in individual drills while wearing a brace on his right knee at Monday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns designated Chubb for return from injured reserve Monday, and Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the 24-year-old managed to show off his agility in his first practice activity since Week 4. It looks as though Chubb is trending in the right direction to retake the field against Houston on Sunday, though the Browns would first have to officially add him to the 53-man roster. It remains to be seen whether Cleveland will ease Chubb back into action when he does retake the field, or if he'll handle a full workload alongside Kareem Hunt.