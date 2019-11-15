Browns' Nick Chubb: Massive workload in win

Chubb rushed 27 times for 92 yards in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday. He also failed to haul in his only target.

Any doubts about whether Kareem Hunt would eat into Chubb's lead-back workload were put to rest for at least one more game, as the latter logged a season-high workload. Chubb frequently found running room at a premium against a stingy Steelers front, but he did enough to help keep the chains moving and crossed the 90-yard threshold for the sixth time this season. While Hunt's role figures to continue expanding over the season's remaining games, Chubb will head into a highly favorable Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins a week from Sunday as the top backfield option for Cleveland.