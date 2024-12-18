The Browns placed Chubb (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday.

While Chubb isn't expected to require surgery to repair the left foot he fractured in this past Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs, the injury will keep him sidelined for the final three games of the season. Jerome Ford is expected to step in as the Browns' lead back in place of Chubb, whose future in Cleveland is uncertain. The four-time Pro Bowler is set to become an unrestricted free agent this spring, and while Chubb has said that he would like to finish his career in Cleveland, it's unclear if the organization feels the same. After sustaining a significant left knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb didn't make his 2024 debut until Week 7 and lacked his usual explosiveness as a runner. He averaged 3.3 yards per carry -- by far a career-low mark -- and scored four touchdowns over his eight appearances before going down with the fractured foot.