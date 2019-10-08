Browns' Nick Chubb: Nearly 100 scrimmage yards

Chubb rushed 16 times for 87 yards and caught his lone target for 12 yards in Monday night's 31-3 loss to the 49ers.

Chubb was highly productive when handed the ball, but the fact the Browns trailed significantly for most of Monday's game worked against him. Still, with help from a long run of 37 yards, Chubb again tallied at least 85 scrimmage yards, as he's done in all five games so far this season. A model of consistency on a Cleveland team lacking just that thus far, Chubb will look to make another strong impact in Week 6 versus the Seahawks, but their sixth-ranked run defense makes his matchup less than ideal on paper.