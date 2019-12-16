Browns' Nick Chubb: Nearly 150 scrimmage yards Sunday
Chubb rushed 17 times for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals. He also caught all three of his targets for 21 yards.
Chubb was once again Cleveland's best offensive player, averaging a whopping 7.5 yards per carry. That figure was aided by Chubb's 33-yard touchdown run during the second quarter, now giving the tailback eight rushing scores in consecutive seasons. Although backfield partner Kareem Hunt excelled through the air, catching eight passes for 62 yards, Chubb remains the Browns' workhorse on the ground. Sunday was the seventh time he's topped the 100-yard plateau so far, and the third time he's done so in the last four weeks, continuing his quest toward the NFL's rushing title.
