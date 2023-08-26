Chubb isn't expected to see action in Saturday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

With top backup Jerome Ford dealing with a hamstring injury, it looks like the Browns plan to play it safe with Chubb on Saturday. As a result, Demetric Felton, John Kelly, Hassan Hall and Jordan Wilkins should have an opportunity versus Kansas City to support their cases for depth slotting in the team's backfield ahead of Week 1. Once the regular season starts Sept. 10 against the Bengals, Chubb will remain entrenched as Cleveland's top RB option, a context that should provide him with consistent weekly volume in terms of snaps and touches.