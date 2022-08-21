Chubb is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The same applies to Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, with Chubb's next chance to suit up for preseason action arriving next weekend against the Bears.
