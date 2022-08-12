Chubb isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game at Jacksonville.
The same goes for fellow running back Kareem Hunt. Meanwhile, the Browns are expected to have new quarterback Deshaun Watson in the starting lineup, so he won't have the team's top two RBs at his disposal. Instead, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will occupy the Browns backfield Friday.
More News
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Looking ready for Week 1•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Efficient in limited action•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: No Week 18 injury designation•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Limited in second straight practice•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Listed as limited to start week•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Plays through rib issue•