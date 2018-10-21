Duke Johnson is listed as the Browns' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but Chubb could still handle the bulk of the carries for the team, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Johnson has been adept both on the ground (19 carries for 111 yards) and a receiver (14 catches for 164 yards) this season and will take the departed Carlos Hyde's post atop the depth chart in Week 7, but that doesn't indicate that he'll be the first back on the field nor earn the most touches. The Browns invested a second-round pick into the 5-foot-11, 227-pound Chubb this spring, presumably with the expectation that he would fill a workhorse role in time. Chubb has made the most of his limited opportunities thus far with 16 carries for 173 yards and two scores, production that probably made the Browns comfortable with shipping Hyde away to Jacksonville. Both Chubb and Johnson have both seen their fantasy value rise with the move, but factors such as game flow and strength of opponent may dictate which of the two is the stronger option on a week-to-week basis.