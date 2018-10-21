Browns' Nick Chubb: Not starting, but could feature prominently
Duke Johnson is listed as the Browns' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but Chubb could still handle the bulk of the carries for the team, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Johnson has been adept both on the ground (19 carries for 111 yards) and a receiver (14 catches for 164 yards) this season and will take the departed Carlos Hyde's post atop the depth chart in Week 7, but that doesn't indicate that he'll be the first back on the field nor earn the most touches. The Browns invested a second-round pick into the 5-foot-11, 227-pound Chubb this spring, presumably with the expectation that he would fill a workhorse role in time. Chubb has made the most of his limited opportunities thus far with 16 carries for 173 yards and two scores, production that probably made the Browns comfortable with shipping Hyde away to Jacksonville. Both Chubb and Johnson have both seen their fantasy value rise with the move, but factors such as game flow and strength of opponent may dictate which of the two is the stronger option on a week-to-week basis.
More News
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: To back up Duke Johnson in Week 7•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Set for role increase•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Productive in small role•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Quiet performance Sunday•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Could earn more carries•
-
Browns' Nick Chubb: Scores two long touchdowns versus Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....